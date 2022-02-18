Fort Erie Urgent Care Centre will reopen Wed. and free transportation program will end

The Fort Erie Urgent Care Centre is set to reopen to patients on Wednesday.

The centre has been closed since January 6th, as staff members were redeployed to other emergency departments to deal with an influx of COVID-19 patients.

The Niagara Region stepped in to help residents needing medical care by paying for transportation to the urgent care centre in Port Colborne.

Fort Erie residents are still being directed to the Port Colborne Urgent Care Centre until Feb. 23 for concerns that cannot wait for a scheduled medical appointment with their family doctor.

The free transportation service will end once the Fort Erie centre opens on Wednesday.

"“While I am pleased to see the urgent care centre reopening, I am also proud of how quickly Regional staff jumped into action, in partnership with the Town of Fort Erie and Niagara Health, to develop a practical transportation solution to help serve the people of Niagara. Ensuring convenient access to our primary health care facilities across Niagara is always crucially important, perhaps even more so during a pandemic. This is yet another example of the Region’s commitment to the residents of Niagara.” " ~ Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley