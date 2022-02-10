Fort Erie Urgent Care set to resume full care

The Fort Erie Urgent Care Centre will fully reopen to provide 24/7 service beginning on February 23, 2022.

In line with today's provincial annoucement, Niagara Health will proceed with the gradual resumption of surgical, procedural and outpatient services beginning next week.

“We are pleased to be in a position to start reopening services for patients, and appreciate the community’s understanding during this challenging fifth wave when we had to make difficult decisions to prioritize care for patients needing critical, emergency and acute care services,” says Lynn Guerriero, Niagara Health President and CEO.

“It is going to take time to get back to full capacity, recognizing that we must do so in a safe way. The pandemic is not over, so we need to ensure capacity to care for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients. It is also important that we prioritize the health and wellbeing of our staff and physicians who are exhausted after battling this virus for two years.”

Patients will be contacted directly to re-schedule their appointments for surgeries, procedures and outpatient services. They do not need to contact the hospital.