Fort Erie welcomes company building $100M plant in town, creating 51 jobs

An economic boost for Fort Erie as a company announces a $100 million investment to expand.

Siltech Corporation, an Ontario manufacturer of specialty silicone, will build a new manufacturing facility in Fort Erie, and create 51 jobs.

The 210,000 square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will become the company’s third location in the province.

The Ford government is providing $5 million in funding through the Regional Development Program’s Southwestern Ontario Development Fund to help with the expansion.

The plant will be built on 33 acres of land in Fort Erie, with a ground-breaking ceremony expected to take place this summer.

The plant is expected to start producing in early 2024.

“Siltech is excited to be building in Fort Erie,” said Dag Enhorning, President of Siltech. “We are a proud Canadian company and look forward to many years of growth in this community.”

"Congratulations to Siltech Corporation on this exciting project and for recognizing the immense potential that Fort Erie offers to businesses. On behalf of Town Council, I extend our gratitude for their commitment to the continued economic growth of Fort Erie, Niagara, and Ontario. This remarkable $100 million investment here in Fort Erie, with the support of the Province, Region, and municipality, will create much-needed employment opportunities and is a testament to Siltech’s unwavering confidence in our vibrant community. By choosing Fort Erie, Siltech becomes an integral part of our thriving manufacturing landscape, paving the way for further growth and prosperity. This investment sets a shining example for others and reinforces the bright future that lies ahead for our community." Wayne H. Redekop, Mayor of the Town of Fort Erie