Fort Erie woman and St. Catharines man facing trafficking, sexual assault, and confinement charges

A Fort Erie woman and a St. Catharines man are facing trafficking, and sexual assault charges.

Niagara Police launched an investigation this month into allegations of human trafficking.

The two suspects were arrested yesterday, and the charges they are facing include sexual assult, trafficking a person under the age of 18, administering a noxious substance, and forcible confinement.

20 year old Spencer Sloat of St. Catharines and 28 year old Carly Bluemeke of Fort Erie are both currently being held in custody pending a video bail hearing that is expected to take place today.

The Niagara Regional Police Service encourages any other victims to contact the Human Trafficking Unit at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009457.