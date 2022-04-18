Fort Erie woman facing arson charges after a fire Saturday night

Niagara Police have charged a Fort Erie woman after a fire on Saturday night.

Police say emergency crews were called to a blaze at about 11:30 p.m. near Bertie Street and Central Avenue.

As Fort Erie Fire crews were working to contain the fire police investigate reports that a woman was seen leaving the scene carrying a gas can.

Police were able to identify the woman and Fort Erie resident Heather Van Rossum is now facing arson charges.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.