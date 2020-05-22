Fort Erie working on reopening outdoor amenities

Some outdoor recreational amenities will be reopened over this upcoming week in the Town of Fort Erie.

Residents will be able to use parks and outdoor sports fields for more than walk-through uses, with some limitations.

Residents must still abide by restrictions limiting groups to no more than five people and maintaining a two metre physical separation.

You are encouraged to relax, play ball, and take part in individual activities such as yoga or exercising, provided they are not in a group or class.

New signage will be put up in these areas to advise of the safety measures that are put in place.

In addition, staff will begin removing yellow caution tape from park benches and returning picnic tables to green spaces.

Leash-free dog parks, skate parks, and tennis courts are reopening as well.

Playgrounds, spray pads, public swimming pools and public washrooms will remain closed.