Fort George historic site resuming some presentations and reopening visitor services
Fort George National Historic Site is reopening some visitor services.
Starting tomorrow, visitors will be able to access the visitor centre, public washrooms, and some heritage buildings on weekends only from noon until 4 p.m.
Outdoor musket demonstrations, fife and drum performances, and special presentations from costumed interpreters will also be available on weekends.
Previously, only the grounds and greenspaces were open.
-
Dr. Samantha Hill - Ontario Medical AssosiationMatt talks to Dr. Hill about OMA calling on the government to rethink opening indoor bars as parts of the province enter phase 3.
-
Erin Riseing - Niagara Community Garden NetworkMatt talks to Erin about today's seed give away in St. Catharines.
-
Chris Green - Niagara Health FoundationMatt talks to Chris about plans for this years ‘Virtual’ Big Move Cancer Ride.