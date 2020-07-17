iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Fort George historic site resuming some presentations and reopening visitor services

CKTB - NEWS - Fort George

Fort George National Historic Site is reopening some visitor services.

Starting tomorrow, visitors will be able to access the visitor centre, public washrooms, and some heritage buildings on weekends only from noon until 4 p.m.

Outdoor musket demonstrations, fife and drum performances, and special presentations from costumed interpreters will also be available on weekends.

Previously, only the grounds and greenspaces were open.

Latest Audio