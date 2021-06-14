Fort George National Historic Site reopening to the public

Fort George will be reopening to the public later this week.

The National Historic Site will start welcoming visitors for the 2021 season on Wednesday.

Some of the Fort's most well known programs, including the musket and artillery demonstrations, Fife and Drum corps, and cooking demonstrations will be returning, but all programming will move outside to adhere to Step One protocols.

Visitors may notice some of the buildings have been freshened up with new siding and window repairs.

The Fort is open 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday for June, July, and August,

Daily admission is $11.90 for adults, $10.20 for seniors, and youth 17 and under are free.