Foster Festival putting on The Christmas Tree one act play

The Foster Festival is bringing back live theatre just in time for Christmas.

24 actors will be putting on 12 staged readings of The Christmas Tree by Norm Foster from December 4th to the 18th.

Shows will be happening at different restaurants across the Region, with patrons seated at tables to two to four to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Each restaurant will offer a fixed price menu for the performances.

The one act play features two people arguing over one Christmas tree and trying to determine who should get to take it home.