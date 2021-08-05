Foster Festival taking outdoor performances to local golf courses

A local theatre group will be teeing off outdoor live performances at golf courses.

The Foster Festival will be putting on The Ladies Foursome from September 14th - September 26th at four different golf courses in Niagara.

The St. Catharines Golf and Country Club, Sawmill Golf Course, Beechwood Golf and Social House, and Brock Golf Course will play host to the evening performances.

The show centres on a trio of women getting in a round of golf following the funeral of their friend.

Officials with the Festival announced plans to take their live performances outdoors last month as navigating the restrictions for live indoor theatre remain unclear.

This production is supported by The Niagara Investment in Culture program.