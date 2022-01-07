iHeartRadio
Foul play not suspected after man's body found in St. Catharines last night

A man's body has been discovered in St. Catharines.

The discovery was made last night at 7:20 in the area of Martindale Road and Twelve Mile Creek.

Police are not releasing many details, but say foul play is not suspected.

