Foul play not suspected after man's body found in St. Catharines last night
A man's body has been discovered in St. Catharines.
The discovery was made last night at 7:20 in the area of Martindale Road and Twelve Mile Creek.
Police are not releasing many details, but say foul play is not suspected.
-
AM Roundtable - Stephen Murdoch and Rod MawhoodAM Roundtable - Stephen Murdoch and Rod Mawhood
-
MOVIES (at home) WITH RICHARD CROUSEthis week covering *The Tender Bar (Amazon Prime) *The Lost Daughter (on Netflix) *June Again (VOD/Digital) Last Call with Richard Crouse. on Apple and Spotify.
-
view from the drive thru - Facebook sued over death of federal officerview from the drive thru - Facebook sued over death of federal officer