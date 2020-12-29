Foul play not suspected following investigation into Fort Erie death
Foul play is not suspected after a death and a fire in Fort Erie.
Niagara Regional Police have released the scene in the area of Crescent Road and Englewood Court.
The identity of the deceased is not being released out of respect for the next of kin.
The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating the cause of yesterday's early morning fire.
When emergency crews arrived, the home was already fully engulfed in flames.
