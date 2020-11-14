FOUND | 13 yr old reported missing in West Lincoln has been found
Niagara Regional Police are reporting that a boy who was reported missing this morning in West Lincoln has been found safe.
Police say the 13 yr old has been located and is safe.
"The Niagara Regional Police Service would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter."
-
PARENTAL GUIDANCE - Episode 45This week Chrissy Sadowski is joined by Asta Cronkite to discuss the differences between sending your children to school and online learning.
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode 37This week Janice has a ZOOM coffee chat to catch up with her friend Kay Meilleur, Director of Marketing at the Meridian Centre about mental health, work, kids and COVID.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS - November 14thToday on Liz Fleming Travels, Liz is joined by travel expert Martha Chapman to talk about solo travel. She also takes a look at why Saskatchewan is anything but flat or boring - it's home to Grasslands National Park! And the best gifts to bring home from your holidays.