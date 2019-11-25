FOUND | 15 yr old Smithville student found safe
Haldimand OPP are reporting that Ben Knelsen has been found safe.
The 15 yr old student at Smithville Christian High School didn’t return home Friday November 15th.
OPP sent out the news today reporting he was safe.
His school sending out a message on social media saying ‘He is with his birth family. We miss Ben, but we are so grateful to everyone who shared, cared, and prayed.’
