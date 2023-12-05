Founder of Chateau Des Charmes in Niagara-on-the-Lake passes away

A longtime leader in the wine industry is gone.

Paul Bosc Sr. passed away in his 88th year.

The fifth-generation grape grower was the founder of Chateau Des Charmes winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Bosc was a leader in the industry and was cited by the Grape Growers of Ontario as leader in a number of cold protection techniques.

He was also awarded the Queen's Jubilee Medal in 2003, Order of Canada in 2005, and he was named Niagara-on-the-Lake Citizen of the year in 2006.