Founding member of the Niagara Escarpment Commission will chair Greenbelt Council

Ontario has appointed a new Greenbelt Council Chair.

Norm Sterling, former minister of environment, and founding member of the Niagara Escarpment Commission, will chair the group.

The Greenbelt Council was created to provide advice to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing on land use matters related to the Greenbelt, including education and outreach to promote the goals of the Greenbelt Plan.

“It is an honour to serve as Chair of the Council as we work towards growing the Greenbelt,” said Sterling. “I will leverage my experience to work collaboratively with our council to ensure that we are working toward protecting and growing the Greenbelt.”

Ontario’s Greenbelt protects farmland, communities, forests, wetlands and watersheds. It also preserves cultural heritage and supports recreation and tourism in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe.