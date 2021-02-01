Four airlines suspend flights from Canada to Mexico and the Caribbean

Four major airlines are no longer flying from Canada to Mexico and the Caribbean.

Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing, and Airtransat officially suspended flights as of yesterday to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Although flights to Mexico and the Caribbean aren't expected to resume until the beginning of May, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the airlines will help arrange flights home for customers already abroad.

New restrictions for air-travel will be coming into effect over the next few weeks.

All international travellers will now be tested at Pearson Airport when they arrive in Canada and starting on Thursday, all international flights will only be landing at four Canadian airports: Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal.

A new rule will also be put in place shortly, requiring all air travellers to take a COVID-19 test and stay at a government-approved hotel for three nights upon arrival in Canada at their own expense.