Four arrested in Niagara drug bust

Earlier this summer Niagara police began an investigation into the sale of illegal drugs from an address in downtown St. Catharines.

On Monday police carried out search warrants at two locations, one in St. Catharines and one in Niagara Falls.

As a result of the seach police seized quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $122,000.

They also seized a loaded Glock 45 pistol, a modified shotgun and more than $21,000 in cash.

Three adults and one youth have been arrested and charged.

Twenty-four-year-old Mustafa Nantambu of Mississauga, 24-year-old Ashley Mitchell of St. Catharines, 38-year-old Katelyn Casson of St. Catharines and a 14-year-old male from Toronto are facing numerous charges including trafficking, possession of a restricted firearm and proceeds of crime over $5000.