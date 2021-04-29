Four arrested in St. Catharines drug bust

Four arrests have been made following a drug bust in St. Catharines.

Police started investigating the sale of drugs from a home in the area of Edith Street and Chetwood Street, and were able to identify suspects.

Officers executed a search warrant at the home yesterday allegedly finding 8.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of fentanyl, 223 Hydromorphone pills, 23 oxycodone pills, brass knuckles, a .303 calibre bullet, and $12,420 believed to be the proceeds of the sale of drugs.

Detectives were also able to locate multiple power tools and yard equipment, all which are believed to be stolen.

The total amount of the recovered tools and yard equipment is approximately $10,000.

The street value of the drugs is estimated to be approximately $6,200.

64 yr old Johanus Altorf, 53 yr old Shelley Guay, 18 yr old Jan Altorf, and 39 yr old Steven Langan - all St. Catharines residents - are facing various charges.