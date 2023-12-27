Four arrested in violent assault at a St. Catharines bar

Niagara police have arrested four people in connection with an assault at Canucks Ale House on Carlton Street.

It happened October 11th at 2:15 a.m.

Police say the victim was was talking to two people at the bar when a man suddenly punched him in the face.

Two other men joined in punching the victim who fell to the floor.

He was then repeatedly kicked, stomped, punched and a bar stool was thrown at him.

Police say the assault continued even after the victim was knocked unconscious.

An unknown female bar patron removed his wallet containing about $300 while he lay on the floor.

An investigation lead to the identification of the four suspects.

Three men and a woman, all from St. Catharines, have been charged.

Thirty-seven-year old Christopher William Redmond, 31-year-old Taylor Cronkwright 29-year-old Brooklyn Mayer are facing assault charges.

Twenty-nine-year-old Shevon Sadler is charged with theft under $5,000.