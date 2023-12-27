Four arrested in violent assault at a St. Catharines bar
Niagara police have arrested four people in connection with an assault at Canucks Ale House on Carlton Street.
It happened October 11th at 2:15 a.m.
Police say the victim was was talking to two people at the bar when a man suddenly punched him in the face.
Two other men joined in punching the victim who fell to the floor.
He was then repeatedly kicked, stomped, punched and a bar stool was thrown at him.
Police say the assault continued even after the victim was knocked unconscious.
An unknown female bar patron removed his wallet containing about $300 while he lay on the floor.
An investigation lead to the identification of the four suspects.
Three men and a woman, all from St. Catharines, have been charged.
Thirty-seven-year old Christopher William Redmond, 31-year-old Taylor Cronkwright 29-year-old Brooklyn Mayer are facing assault charges.
Twenty-nine-year-old Shevon Sadler is charged with theft under $5,000.