Four arrests have been made after a drug investigation in Fort Erie.

Earlier this month police started looking into the sale of illegal drugs, which led them to a home in the area of Bertie Street and Waterloo Street.

Police searched the home on Friday and made four arrests.

4.4 grams of fentanyl was seized.

58 yr old Cheryl Lafontaine, 33 yr old Tashina Cudmore, and 51 year old Gilles Larocque - all from Fort Erie - are facing drug charges.

42 yr old Jeremy Schmidt of Fort Erie is charged with failing to comply with a release order.