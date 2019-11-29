Four arrests made following break and enters in Niagara Falls

Four arrests have been made following a number of break and enters in Niagara Falls.

This past Wednesday, Niagara Regional Police started investigating several commercial break and enters and received search warrants.

Officers found stolen property from the break and enters estimated at $30,000.

Police were able to return most of the stolen property to the rightful owners.

49 year old Jason Perkins, 35 year old Ryan Montgomery, 20 year old Kyle Adams, and 25 year old Natasha Trask, all from Niagara Falls, are facing charges.

Police are continuing with the investigation and additional charges are anticipated in the near future.