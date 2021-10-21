Four arrests made in investigation of stolen car parts in Smithville area

After a five-month long investigation, police have made arrests into the thefts of catalytic converters from the Smithville area.

The investigation, which started back in June, expanded into a joint investigation with members from the OPP Caledon Detective Office.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants by catalyzing a redox reaction.

During this investigation three adults, and two youth were identified as suspects.

20 yr old Raphael Banon of Thornhill, 21 yr old Tomaso Montleone of York, and 20 yr old Richard Molina-Lopez of Richmond Hill have been arrested and charged with two counts of break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of break and enter tools.

A 17 year old man from York is also facing charges.

A warrant has been issued for another 17 year old from York.

Grimsby Detectives thank the OPP Caledon Detachment for their assistance in this matter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1002200.