If you are looking to head out to the beach this weekend there are four beaches listed as unsafe by Niagara Public Health.

In South Niagara Waverly, Crescent, and Reebs Bay have high levels of ecoli or algae

Grimsby's Nelles Beach is also listed as unsafe to swim.

Daily updates are usually posted on the public health website around noon time.

For up to date testing results visit https://www.niagararegion.ca/living/water/beaches/default.aspx