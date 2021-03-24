Four bodies recovered from ruins of Oshawa house fire
The death toll from a horrific house fire in Oshawa now stands at four.
Durham Regional Police confirmed two more bodies were recovered yesterday afternoon.
The Major Crime unit is now holding the scene and leading the investigation, working in conjunction with the Centre of Forensic Sciences and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall.
Officials say five people made it out of the home but two children and two men were unaccounted for.
The identities of the bodies have not yet been confirmed.
