Four Brampton teens arrested in Niagara Falls for drug trafficking

Four Brampton teenagers are facing possession and trafficking charges after Niagara Police launched a probe into the sale of fentanyl in the city of Niagara Falls.

On Friday, NRP arrested the four in a hotel parking lot in the area of Lundy's Lane and Belmont Avenue.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of a quantity of fentanyl with an estimated street value of over $156,000, police also found $7800 in currency.

18-year-old Amnit Johal, 18-year-old Rayshaud Deane, 19-year-old Janny Boodhu as well as a 17-year-old female, all from the City of Brampton are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking to with Fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking to wit cocaine, and possession of proceeds of crime over $5000.

Johal, Deane, and Boodhu are currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing today in Hamilton.

The 17-year-old female cannot be named due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

