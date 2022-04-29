Four cadets dead after incident at Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.

The Department of National Defence says four cadets at the Royal Military College are dead after a ``fatal incident'' at the institution's campus in Kingston, Ont.

It says the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Friday at Point Frederick.

Government officials say next-of-kin notifications are still ongoing.

The department says the loss is being felt across the Royal Military College community.

``RMC's first priority is to ensure our naval and officer cadets, staff, faculty, and families are cared for and supported,'' it said in a statement.

``We extend our deepest condolences to all our members, their families, and their friends during this difficult time.''

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service is currently investigating.

Kingston Police say officers are on the scene to help with the investigation.

The Royal Military College campus is located on Point Frederick peninsula, where Lake Ontario meets the St. Lawrence River in Kingston.

