Four charged after drug bust in Niagara Falls

Niagara Police have charged four people after a drug bust in Niagara Falls.

Police raiding a home near Green Avenue and Rysdale Street yesterday afternoon.

There they found 104.4 grams of suspected cocaine, 25.1 grams of suspected fentanyl, .07 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, and $1,980 in Canadian currency believed to be from the proceeds of crime was seized.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $16,080.

48 year old Cathy Dennis and 53 year old Candy Stewart from Niagara Falls as well as 47 year old Christopher Judge from Niagara-on-the-Lake, and 39 year old St. Catharines native Rebecca McDonald have been arrested and charged with various drug offences.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1022200.