Four dead, including two kids, after Hamilton house fire sends six people to hospital

Hamilton police say four people are dead, including two kids, after a house fire late Thursday night.



Police say they were called to help with the house fire in the area of Upper Gage Avenue and Rymal Road East shortly after 11 p.m.



They say six people were found inside the house and transported to hospital.



Police say two adults and two children were later pronounced dead, while two adults are in stable condition.



They say houses adjacent to the fire were evacuated without incident.



Police say the province's Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating.