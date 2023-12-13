Four drivers charged with impaired driving in Niagara as police release latest list

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of drivers charged with impaired driving.

Between Dec. 4-10, four drivers were charged in the region.

Three of the drivers are from Niagara Falls, while the fourth is from Port Colborne.

"In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service will be reporting the names of those people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region." Niagara Police

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Joseph M. WULTCHYN, 29yrs, Niagara Falls

Carlee A. ELLIOTT, 38yrs, Niagara Falls

Travis J. CRAWFORD, 46yrs, Port Colborne

Manuel A. MATERAN SALAS, 26yrs, Niagara Falls