Four drivers face license suspensions after NRP RIDE checks
Four drivers have had their licenses suspended after Niagara Regional Police RIDE checks this weekend.
Officers stopped approximately 650 vehicles in St. Catharines and Thorold on Saturday.
In all, 27 drivers were asked to provide breath samples.
Two of those drivers registered in the 'alert' level and had their licenses suspended for three days.
Two other drivers were arrested and charged with prohibited operation of a vehicle after officers discovered their licenses had already been suspended for previous convictions.
