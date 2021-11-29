Four festivals in Niagara Falls getting $900,000 from Ont. government

The Ontario government is pumping $900,000 into four festivals in Niagara Falls.

$894,000 will come from the Reconnect Festival and Event Program to support the Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights, the Niagara Falls Music Week and New Year’s Eve, Fleurs de Villes en Route Niagara Falls Floral Trail, and the Canada Diwali Razzmatazz.

The funding will help organizers adapt to new public health measures with virtual, drive-through and other options.

“For more than a year, the pandemic has disproportionately impacted tourism and culture – two major industries that bring people together and our communities to life,” said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. “Increasing our annual support for festivals and events will give the sector a much-needed boost and pave the way for long-term recovery. It is critical that our government supports organizations that are finding new ways to engage and reconnect Ontarians with their local communities while creating local jobs. As the province gradually and safely reopens, these festivals and events will help support economic and social recovery across the province.”