Four Hamilton residents charged with rail blockade that stopped the GO trains

Hamilton police releasing the names of the four people charged in connection with an anti pipeline rail blockade earlier this week that forced Metrolinx to ground GO Trains between Niagara Falls and Aldershot.

The Spec describe three of the four as well known activists in the Hamilton area.

Those charged include Barry Conway, a union leader who was also charged with assault during last summers melee at Hamilton Pride in Gage Park, Patricia Mills an LGBTQ activist, and Woodrow Fraser-Boychuk who the paper says is also a well known activist and anarchist.

A post on the anarchist website North Shore about the arrests encourages further action saying "This is not the time to let intimidation hinder action, rather this is a time to push ourselves and those around us to be brave and continue to act."