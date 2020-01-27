Four Hamilton teens arrested after 15-year-old assaulted: police
Four Hamilton high school students have been arrested after another student was assaulted earlier this month.
Police say they responded on Jan. 16 to a ``large disturbance'' near Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School involving students from that school and St. Thomas More school.
They say a 15-year-old from Bishop Tonnos was assaulted and received minor injuries, and the incident was captured on video.
Investigators say roughly 20 students from St. Thomas More were present.
Four teen boys, three 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old, were arrested between last Tuesday and Saturday.
Police say the teens, who cannot be identified due to their age, have been referred to a diversion program related to assaults.
Women in STEM Field/STEM Event Coming Up
Matt Holmes Speaks with Director of Operations Innovate Niagara N'ora Kalb regarding Women in STEM Event/women in STEM fields general chat
Coronavirus World Wide Panic/Containment
Matt Holmes Speaks with Professor University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health/Director of the Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Research Unit at Mount Sinai Hospital Dr. Allison McGeer regarding coronavirus and world wide panic
GM Property in St. Catharines Motion at Council
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Karrie Porter regarding the GM property on Ontario Street in St. Catharines