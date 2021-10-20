Four Hamilton teens arrested after a stolen SUV was spotted in Niagara Falls

Police have arrested four teens from Hamilton after a stolen SUV was spotted in Niagara Falls.

Officers were called to the area of Victoria Avenue near Morrison Street last night, where they boxed in the stolen grey 2018 Ford Explorer with their marked cruisers.

According to police the driver attempted to flee and rammed a cruiser, and also mounted a curb and knocked over a cement garbage can.

The four teens in the stolen Ford were all arrested.

Three males, two 17 year olds and one 16 year old, along with a 17-year-old girl - all from Hamilton- were arrested and charged.

All four have a bail hearing today.

