Four more Canadian NHL players test positive
Four additional members of the Ottawa Senators have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The Senators say in a statement that all four had travelled with the team to California before the NHL suspended its season March 12th because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The team revealed last month that two players had also tested positive.
It says all those who tested positive have now recovered.
