Four more Canadian NHL players test positive

Four additional members of the Ottawa Senators have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Senators say in a statement that all four had travelled with the team to California before the NHL suspended its season March 12th because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The team revealed last month that two players had also tested positive.

It says all those who tested positive have now recovered.

