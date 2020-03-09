Four more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
There's another four new cases of the novel coronavirus in the GTA.
Health officials announcing last night, one case involves a woman in her 40's who just returned from a trip to Colorado, the second is a woman in her 60's who had been in France, the third, a man in his 60's who was in Washington, D.C.
The fourth case is in Brampton involving a man in his 50's who had recently returned from a trip to Germany.
All four of the patients are at home in self isolation.
Ontario's top public health doctor will provide an update today.
-
5PM MAR 10TH
The Late Round Table
SEAN VANDER KLIS (Co-Host of One Dish One Mic Podcast on CKTB Sundays at 10 am/Indigenous Activist)
SUE-ANN STAFF (Owner/Winemaker Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery)
-
4PM MAR 10TH
Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati on the garbage compromise
-
3PM MAR 10TH
Amy Reichelt, BrainsCAN Postdoctoral Fellow at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry
Michael Naraine, on the evolving response from sports leagues