Four more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

There's another four new cases of the novel coronavirus in the GTA.

Health officials announcing last night, one case involves a woman in her 40's who just returned from a trip to Colorado, the second is a woman in her 60's who had been in France, the third, a man in his 60's who was in Washington, D.C.

The fourth case is in Brampton involving a man in his 50's who had recently returned from a trip to Germany.

All four of the patients are at home in self isolation.

Ontario's top public health doctor will provide an update today.