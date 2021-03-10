Four more COVID-19 cases reported among Quaker Road Public School community

Four more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within the Quaker Road Public School community.

The people involved in the latest cases were already in self-isolation when their test results came back.

In total, the Welland school now has 15 confirmed cases since the beginning of the month and 12 out of 21 classrooms are closed.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday night, District School Board of Niagara officials told CKTB News Niagara Region Public Health has reassessed the situation and does not recommend closing the entire school at this time because the cases have been quickly isolated and students who continue to attend school remain in their class cohorts.