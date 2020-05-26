Four motorcyclists die on OPP patrolled roadways in May
Motorcyclist deaths on OPP patrolled roadways are up 300 percent compared to a year ago.
All four of the deaths so far have happened in May.
OPP investigations have revealed two of the four motorcyclists who died were driving properly at the time of the collision, while excessive speed was a factor in the other deaths.
Drivers are reminded to keep an eye out for motorcycles, and motorcyclists are asked to watch their speed and make themselves as visible as possible to other drivers.
This is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.
