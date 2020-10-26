Four new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed four new cases of COVID-19.
Yesterday, they confirmed 23 new cases.
Right now in Niagara, there are 107 active cases of the virus, and eight active outbreaks.
