Four new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed four new cases of COVID-19.

Yesterday, they confirmed 23 new cases.

Right now in Niagara, there are 107 active cases of the virus, and eight active outbreaks.

To see the full data from NRPH click here.

