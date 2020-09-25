Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Niagara

Niagara Region Public Health is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 locally.

Niagara has 43 active cases of the virus, and five active outbreaks.

Two of the five outbreaks are in health care facilities: Pioneer Elder Care in St. Catharines, and Deer Park Villa in Grimsby.

The other three outbreaks are considered 'community outbreaks'.

One of those three outbreaks is Eastdale Secondary School in Welland, where there are two confirmed cases, and five closed classrooms.

Most of Niagara's cases of COVID-19 are in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.

