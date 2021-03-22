Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed with Niagara school communities
Four new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within the District School Board of Niagara community.
EL Crossley, Ontario Public School, Peace Bridge Public School, and Valley Way Public School are reporting one new case each.
Public Health will be in contact with anyone considered to be at risk.
According to provincial data, Niagara starts the week off with at least 45 cases recently reported among school communities.
The data includes 28 students and 17 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days:
Niagara Falls - A N Myer Secondary School - 2 students
West Lincoln - Caistor Central Public School - 1 student
Grimsby - Central Public School - 1 student, 1 staff members
St. Catharines - Eden Secondary School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Forestview Public School - 1 staff member
Welland - Glendale Public School - 1 student
Pelham - Glynn A Green Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - James Morden Public School - 1 staff member
St. Catharines - Lincoln Centennial Public School - 1 student
St. Catharines - Lockview Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Martha Cullimore Public School - 1 student
Fort Erie - Peace Bridge Public School - 1 student
Welland - Quaker Road Public School - 4 students, 11 staff member
Port Colborne - Steele Street Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Valley Way Public School - 1 student
Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 3 students
Niagara Falls - Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - St Ann Adult Learning Centre - 1 student
Thorold - St Charles Catholic Elementary School - 2 students, 2 staff members
West Lincoln - St Martin Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member
Niagara Falls - St Michael Catholic High School - 1 student
Fort Erie - St Philomena Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
Port Colborne - St Therese Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
The latest cases have not yet been added to the provincial data.
School officials say some of the cases previously reported are now considered resolved, but medical experts encourage anyone who may have had contact with a known case of COVID-19 to monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days.