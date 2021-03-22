Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed with Niagara school communities

Four new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within the District School Board of Niagara community.

EL Crossley, Ontario Public School, Peace Bridge Public School, and Valley Way Public School are reporting one new case each.

Public Health will be in contact with anyone considered to be at risk.

According to provincial data, Niagara starts the week off with at least 45 cases recently reported among school communities.

The data includes 28 students and 17 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days:

Niagara Falls - A N Myer Secondary School - 2 students

West Lincoln - Caistor Central Public School - 1 student

Grimsby - Central Public School - 1 student, 1 staff members

St. Catharines - Eden Secondary School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Forestview Public School - 1 staff member

Welland - Glendale Public School - 1 student

Pelham - Glynn A Green Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - James Morden Public School - 1 staff member

St. Catharines - Lincoln Centennial Public School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Lockview Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Martha Cullimore Public School - 1 student

Fort Erie - Peace Bridge Public School - 1 student

Welland - Quaker Road Public School - 4 students, 11 staff member

Port Colborne - Steele Street Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Valley Way Public School - 1 student

Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 3 students

Niagara Falls - Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - St Ann Adult Learning Centre - 1 student

Thorold - St Charles Catholic Elementary School - 2 students, 2 staff members

West Lincoln - St Martin Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member

Niagara Falls - St Michael Catholic High School - 1 student

Fort Erie - St Philomena Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Port Colborne - St Therese Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

The latest cases have not yet been added to the provincial data.

School officials say some of the cases previously reported are now considered resolved, but medical experts encourage anyone who may have had contact with a known case of COVID-19 to monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days.