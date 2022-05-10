Four new COVID deaths reported in Niagara today, 25 people being treated in hospital

Niagara is reporting four new COVID-19 deaths today.

Public Health releasing the updated information today, bringing the death toll to 554.

The number of active cases has dropped to 1410, from 1445 yesterday.

59 new infections were reported today, however officials believe the actual number is higher given the limits on testing.

91 patients in Niagara Health's hospitals are testing positive for COVID, however 25 are being treated primarily for the virus.

Seven people are being treated in the ICU.

There are eight outbreaks at Niagara Health's facilities, and 164 doctors, nurses and staff members are isolating due to COVID.