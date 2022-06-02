Four new Welland playgrounds to be finished this month

The city of Welland is hoping to finish renovations on four playgrounds this month.

Construction at Chippawa, Cooks Mills, Elmwood, and Glenwood parks had to be halted back in April due to the weather but the city says they are ready to get back on track.

The four new playgrounds are expected to be completed by the end of June.

"We are continuously thinking of ways to improve the lives of our Welland communities and are focused on creating inclusive, fun and age-appropriate play spaces for our residents," said Rory Doucette, manager of parks and open spaces, operations, and development. "We are excited to get the parks ready to go so everyone can enjoy the new features for the summer season.

All four parks will feature additional swing sets and updated playground equipment.