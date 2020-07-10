Four Niagara beaches posted as unsafe for swimming
Heading to the beach today to keep cool?
Keep in mind some are unsafe for swimming.
The Region has posted Fort Erie's Bay Beach (Crystal beach), Port Colborne's Sherkston Elco, Long Beach and Wainfleet beaches as unsafe.
Nelles beach in Grimsby remains closed.
