Four Niagara paramedics receive Governor General award bars for 30 years of service

Four of the 65 Ontario paramedics who received a medal for service this week are from Niagara.

The paramedics received their 'Governor General Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal' bars for providing exemplary emergency medical services for 30, 40 and 50 years.

The late Governor General of Canada, Romeo LeBlanc, created the Medal in 1994 as part of the Canadian Honours System.

This recognition recognizes paramedics who have provided the highest standard of care and conduct.

Paramedics who have served for at least thirty years receive their First Bar, forty years their Second Bar, and for fifty years, their Third Bar.

In Niagara, four paramedics received their first bars.

They are Rob Barbisan, Dan Favero, Cindy Favero, and Michael Lampman.

