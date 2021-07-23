Four of Niagara's beaches posted as unsafe to swim as we head into the weekend

Four of Niagara's beaches are considered unsafe to swim.

Niagara Public Health is reporting that Waverly Beach in Fort Erie is unsafe to swim due to algae.

Charles Daley Park in Lincoln, Queen's Royal Beach in Niagara-on-the-Lake, and Reebs Bay in Wainfleet are all posted due to E.ecoli.

Recent heavy rainfalls, cloudy water, high winds and wavy conditions can increase levels of E.coli.

For the latest list click here.

This story is based on public health's information posted at 4:45 p.m. Friday July 23rd.