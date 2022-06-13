Four of the five major education unions in Ontario have taken the first step to start bargaining, ahead of their contracts expiring on August 31st.

The notice of intent to bargain filed by the four unions requires the government to respond within 15 days with some potential dates for initial talks, but senior government sources say that won't happen since the election was so recent and a cabinet has not been named.

The government is eyeing early July to start discussions, but at least one union is pushing back on that delay.

Regardless of the timing, this could be an interesting round of bargaining, with teachers no longer subject to time-limited wage restraint legislation known as Bill 124.

Karen Littlewood, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, says she is expecting austerity-based proposals from the government, but she wants to ensure good working and living conditions for her members.

Premier Doug Ford would only say during the election campaign that he would ``negotiate fairly.''

The head of CUPE's bargaining unit says salary increases and protecting jobs will be their priorities.