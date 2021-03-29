Four people arrested following St. Catharines stabbing

Four people have been arrested after a stabbing in St. Catharines.

Niagara Regional Police officers were called to a convenience store in the Welland Ave and Geneva Street area on Saturday morning just before 5:30 a.m.

There, they discovered a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A police investigation determined the stabbing happened 5 - 10 minutes beforehand at a home in the North Street area near Niagara Street.

Four people were arrested at the home and the site was held pending a search warrant.

Anyone with cameras in the area is asked to review footage for anything suspicious between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Police are not releasing the identities of the arrested people at this time.