Four people charged after fight outside Niagara Falls home

Four people have been charged after someone was stabbed during a fight at a Niagara Falls home.

Niagara Regional Police officers were called to the home in the Sinnicks Avenue and Thorold Stone Road area Sunday night around 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, four people outside the home were fighting and one person had minor stab wounds.

Two of the people were taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries before all four were taken to the NRP headquarters.

Police have charged 37 year old Alan Wheelcok of Niagara Falls with assault with a weapon.

Two other people, 38 year old Frank Messina Jr. and 60 year old Frank Messina Sr., both from Niagara Falls, were charged with assault while 56 year old Cathy Timco of Niagara Falls was charged with obstructing police.